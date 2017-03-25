Transcript for Disney CEO Bob Iger confirms Carrie Fisher will remain in 'The Last Jedi'

Time now for "Pop news." Diane Macedo is here. What's popping. We got news for "Star wars" fans this morning ago they're preparing to honor Carrie fisher at a public memorial this morning. What to expect from her up come be role, fisher finished shooting when she passed. Now Disney sea Bob iger says the film remain as is. She plays princess Leia turned general Leia and many wondered if it would be rewritten. She appears throughout the film and they're very happy with it, no change is needed. It hits theaters December 15th. There's at least one film left in that franchise. I expect we'll see more. Speaking of which, the power rangers reboot is gearing found for a franchise of its own and the film's purchases says fans can look forward to a six film art. It turns out the production team already intended on creating six installments while developing the first film which is out now. He also says they've already started working on the second one and, Dan, I know you're a big power rangers fan so I know this one is special for you. Uh-huh. Dan is one of the Orange power rangers. Yes. Finally your horribly misspelled name, no longer the only reason to post a picture of your Starbucks order. The coffee giant has taken regular photos, posted on Instagram to formulate a cult favorite drink. So it's called the medicine ball or the cold buster. It's basically jade, citrus, mint team, peach tranquility tea in half hot water and half steamed lemonade and topped off with honey and can get an optional pump of peppermint in there so the whole thing became popular because people started ordering it and posting it on Instagram and it just sort of took on a life of its own. 40 different managers said they were making 50 a day so Starbucks capitulated and made it official. We have jade, citrus. Jade tea, peach tea, honey. Lemonade. And then it's half water, half steamed steamed lemonade. Steamed lemonade. We got you some because we know you're under the weather. It tastes mediciny but in a good way. The medicine ball. The cold buster. Thank you, Diane, cheers, everybody. Did they spell your name right? They didn't spell our names at all. Rob is a tough one to spell. We actually all have easy names. Rob, Ron, Dan and Diane. Feel well, everybody. If Diane is back tomorrow we'll see you then. Great "Pop news." See you tomorrow morning, everybody. Thank you for watching. Have a great Saturday. We'll all be healthy

