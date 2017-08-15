Transcript for Disney launches #DreamBigPrincess photo campaign

cc1 Test message Good morning, I'm meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon. Showers tapering out there, north and south of the city of Boston, a lot of clouds, though, these are going to be with us all day, it's muggy, can't rule out a spot shower, temperatures stuck in the 70s today, and 80s, sunshine back tomorrow, a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.