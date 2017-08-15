Disney launches #DreamBigPrincess photo campaign

National Geographic photographer Annie Griffiths discusses Disney's pledge to donate $1 to the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up program for every photo posted or liked with the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess, up to $1 million.
1:29 | 08/15/17

