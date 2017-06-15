Transcript for 'Dodgeball' stars Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn reunite for charity

It is time now for "Pop news." Ben stiller is gearing up for a "Dodgeball" rematch. He's proving the motto from the original 2004 movie if you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a ball isn't the best game plan. Watch this. Would you please ball me. Hey, Justin, catch. Ooh. Baby goes to sleep. Oh, night-night. He fell down on the ground because he got hit in the face with a wrench. You know that hurt but it still made me laugh a lot. We're not supposed to laugh at ha. You're not supposed to but there's something that gets you every time. How could you not? It's impossible. I'd like to see the person that doesn't laugh at that. The campaign features past teammates including Christine Taylor and they get to win a dodgeball game while helping the stiller foundation. Nothing better than a celebrity hitting you in the face. When we first had this we did a dodgeball game out here, Charlie and Diane, they were going at it. It was something. We used to get -- you had to sit out if you did that. If you're such a good aim, I mean, just throwing it. Get hit in the face -- I'm not suggesting we have one. You know, hall of famer throws a ball at your face, I kind of feel honored. Up next, Reese Witherspoon is going home again, that's the name of her new comedy playing Alice Kinney newly separated mother of two opening her home to three aspiring filmmakers when her ex-husband shows up suitcase in hand. It stars Michael sheen and "Home again" debuts September 8th. Watch the extended trailer exclusively on our website and "Gma" Facebook page. Anything Reese Witherspoon, I'm in. And this is the one we've been waiting for, robin. Finally, our friend jarrius "J.J." Robertson where he signed on to the official New Orleans saints hype man and social media master. Now the 15-year-old sports fan is being honored with the Jimmy V. Perseverance award at the espys. Take a look at his special preshow acceptance speech. Hello, I'm a friend of "Good morning America." This is jarrius Robertson and I want to thank ESPN and the Jimmy V foundation for giving me this award. I can't believe I won and it's an honor to be included in the group with Jimmy V. Jarrius out, peace! So well. So great. Doing really well. It's the pick me up you need on a day like today. Yeah. I love a guy that already has a speech written. He's been in and out of hospitals battling a chronic liver disease and so proud to see nothing can stop him from pushing forward. Watch the 25th espys on July 12th at 8:00 P.M. On ABC. Great to see him.

