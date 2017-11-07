Transcript for Dog survives 9 months lost in the Idaho mountains

We are back now with the big board and that incredible survival story that we wanted to share with you. Mo the miracle dog finally home safe and sound after surviving nine months, 288 days lost in the Idaho mountains, wandering away from a hunting trip, her family searching for her for months, Mike sfll searching for her and a farmer finally found other headline his property and helped reunite Mo with her owners. Great to have Darwin and Cindy Cameron and Mo with us this morning. How are you doing? Hi. Hi. How are you? I guess first question we have, how does it feel to have Mo back after all these months of being away? It's -- it's great. You know, the day she -- the day she went missing the other guys took off hunting and I had to run to town to get a part for a broken water pipe. So Mo was asleep on the couch and I came home, grandson of one of our hunting partners had opened the door to play ball with Mo and when Mo realized I wasn't there, she took off to find me. So it's great having her home. I'm sure it is. Cindy, how is Mo doing and what was it like when you were reunited after all that time? She is doing okay in some, you know -- she has arthritis so there's -- we're giving her some medication. She's walking a little better. She's gained some weight. And it's wonderful to have her home. And I tell you beet the one thing that makes it more incredible, Mo had to survive a brutal winter. It wasn't as if it was warm out. Mo had to survive a brutal winter. So you guys must be so happy that she was able to do that. We're -- yeah, we're very excited about that. If you know anything about Idaho winters this Juan was not a Normal one. Record snowfalls, highest snowfalls, coldest temperatures in over 100 years and so to think that she was smart enough and tenacious enough to figure out how to do that, that's pretty good for her. We're just amazed. You just keep loving her up. I know that you all had searched for her for months andd you couldn't find her and you never gave up hope and she is back home safe and sound and just wonderful to see you all reunited. Thank you for sharing your story with us. Y'all take care. Thank you. Thank you. I tell you -- Those hugs. Mo should be on the show "Naked and afraid" or "Alone. "Bear grillz" Mo issing look for

