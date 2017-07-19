Transcript for Dolly Parton to appear at Kenny Rogers' farewell concert in Nashville

We're going begin with this. Through the years. I mean, one of the great songs. Great man. This man, through the years, Kenny Rogers, has been a familiar voice for all of us. He's ready to close out his career. After 60 years on stage. We love you, Kenny. He's going to do it, though, with the help of none other than dolly parton, everybody. I mean, sign me up, people. It has been more than 12 years since they have publicly performed together. Dolly will be there to join the gambler on stage in Nashville for the all in for the gambler, Kenny Rogers fare well concert celebration. October 25th in Nashville. Dolly won't be the only one singing with Kenny. E idina Menzel and others will sing, too. Parton being there is extra special as they have shared extraordinary moments since they first got together to create the number one hit, "Islands in the stream." You can bet your bottom dollar, they'll sing that. When I deejayed country music back in the day, Kenny Rogers, I played him all the time. My last song would be, "Through the years." You never let me down. Makes me think about my dad. Tickets on sale July 21st. Right that down. Also in "Pop news" friend of "Gma," former "Dancing with the stars" pro, mark Ballas has eyes for one partner only, his wife and duet partner, bc Jean. They're making beautiful music in my waysing, I'm sure. Their new music video is hot. Mark making up a guitar for their new song, paper planes. He's an amazing flamenco guitarist as well as a dancer. They give us a sneak peek into their real-life wedding. ??? So remember when our memories fade ??? ??? our love will never age ??? ??? even after our ??? I love that. Stunning with that Janis Joplin voice. She's also major songwriter for artists like, oh, Beyonce. If you lock closely, you can spot best man Derek hough rocking out. Not hard to spot there. Mark and bc Jean's album sable. I'm sorry you're not talented. We love that whole "Dancing with the stars" family. They're part of our family. And then, finally, so, guess what? Yesterday, we were talking about how the show "Trading spaces" is cominging back. How they're looking for real-life neighbors to trade spaces. We were telling you how the to go to tlc and apply. Robin and I had one question. Where is Paige Davis, you asksome she's very successful in theater. I do not think she's coming back. We were looking online. Didn't see any word. I copied her hair cut. Well, guess what? Guess who was watching "Gma." Our friends at tlc. They called us to tell us about the reboot. They said we could share the secret with you. They're letting us be the first to announce original host Paige Davis is coming back. Did you get her the job? No, I think they were keeping it a top secret thing. No, no, no. We did it. We did it. We did it. 10%. So, thank you, tlc, for watching and letting us share that great news. Casting for neighbors is starting in Baltimore, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Go to it, everybody. That's "Pop news." Thank you. And now we have a "Gma"

