Transcript for Donald Jr., Eric Trump take on their dad's critics

Right now we go to more from Donald Jr. And Eric Trump. They did it with Tom llamas and he's back. The trump brand has always been a trump brand and five-star hotels. Don and Eric have a new idea and it came directly from campaigning across the country. If this looks familiar, the trumps and their helicopter. This looks familiar. Good to see you. Reporter: It's because Eric and brother don are back campaigning. This time for new business. Well, we used to always joke, hey, we're going to get him elected so we can get peace and quiet because he is a tough boss. Reporter: Don Yan and Eric say they're the bosses and working on a new project, budget friend hi-ho tells called American idea in trump country. This is real America and to be able to go in there and cater to them as well I think that's a beautiful thing. I mean, trust me between Eric, myself, we've stayed in every one of these hotels and every market in the country and saw there was a void missing. What do you think critics may say America idea, are you trying to make money off the politics. It has nothing to do with politics. We're trying to make money off a hotel brand we feel there's an underserved market to. I think more companies could probably do better by being a little more patriotic. Reporter: As for their father. I don't have to do this. They won't discuss it with me. Reporter: Eric says they do discuss bottom line issues about the company with their father including profit reports. We don't talk about the activities. We don't talk about what we're doing in the business. We don't -- we just don't mix -- By showing him profit report, that doesn't blur the lines. It doesn't blur the lines. You're allowed to show that and the president of the united States has zero conflicts of interest. Zero. Reporter: The announcement of their new affordable hotel line comes as their father faces maybe the biggest week of his presidency. James Comey will testify on capitol hill. Are you going to watch? Yeah, sure. Absolutely. Reporter: Both sons describe the investigation into Russian collusion with the trump campaign as an effort to undermine their father's presidency. It's the greatest hoax of all time. I was there throughout the campaign. We have no dealings in Russia. We have no projects in Russia. We have nothing to do with Russia. I mean, to me it's without a question it smells like a witch-hunt. Reporter: The day before president trump fired James Comey, don and Eric met with FBI agents in New York to discuss an attempted cyberattack on the trump organization. Obviously as a company in America we're susceptible like so many others to potential cyberattacks and so, you know, that was the extent of what I can actually talk about. Reporter: Did you ever discuss you met with the FBI. No, we did not. Reporter: Was the Russia investigation ever discussed? No. No. It was totally separate topic. Totally separate topic, Tom. The next day after that meeting your father fires James Comey as head of the FBI. Yeah. Did you discuss that initial meeting with your father? No, it had nothing to do with the subject. It had nothing to do with the subject. I understand but did you ever discuss with your father -- No. -- Meeting with these FBI agents. I did not. Reporter: His sons question if he has the best people working for him. Are you satisfied with the team he has around him right now? You know, I am. But the immediate team but I do think there's plenty in D.C., probably plenty still in the white house, plenty of holdovers, you know, that aren't necessarily working in his best interests. Do you think there's people actively working against him. I think without question. The west wing is still a family business in one regard. What do you think about Jared and ivanka in Washington? Do you think they're enjoying their time there, regret going there. Listen, I think they're doing what needs to be done just like my father did. He didn't need this job. He chose to do it. Reporter: The president splitting with ivanka over the Paris climate accord. There is no trump whisperer. He listens to everyone. He'll formulate his own mind in do you ever wish he would have tapped you to go to the white house? You know, I think -- I think in terms of personality ivanka is probably the right person to be there. Reporter: Although the sons stayed back this trump tower they're still the first ones to defend their family on full display when Kathy griffin came out with that disturbing image of the president decapitated. Naturally I was pretty disgusted. Everyone who is watching right now saw what happened. They saw my father's response, they saw the first lady's response about her son and how it affected him. They saw my response. I don't think we've ever been so measured perhaps on a relative basis. I don't think we did anything inappropriate but then to run and claim victimhood she deserves everything coming to her. Don tells me he is not ruling out a possible run for office in the future. I asked if it would be New York City mayor, the governorship, capitol hill. He says he can see himself running for governor someday. Eric has more pressing matters. They are expecting their first son due in September. George. Tom, as you pointed out, the president still profits from the trump organization even though he's not controlling it anymore and there's a controversy over whether a president can actually profit from foreign governments, whether it's a violation of the constitution. A report out, the Saudis spend about $270,000 at the trump hotel. We just confirmed it and a statement from the trump organization, they tell us in accordance with our foreign patronage policy we intend to donate the profits of this transaction at the end of the calendar year. One thing they say they'll donate the foreign profits but they're not policing it. Only if it's reported somewhere else that they'll donate the profits. It would be impossible because so many people from different foreign countries use their hotels and can't check every guest. Working its way through the courts now, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.