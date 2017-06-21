Transcript for Dozens injured due to turbulence on Houston-bound flight

flights saw that terrible incident on a plane heading to Houston yesterday. Traveling through that tropical storm zone, more than a dozen people injured by severe turbulence and ABC's Phillip Mena is in Houston with the story. Good morning, Phillip. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Yeah, that frightening flight ending with more than a dozen passengers injured after their plane hit the edge of that storm. These are some of the 14 injured. Passengers wearing neck braces, placed on stretchers, seated in wheelchairs and lifted into ambulances after their united airlines jet hit turbulence Tuesday afternoon. It was like lot of turbulence. The plane started to move very violent. Many people like they jumped to the ceiling of the plane. Reporter: Carlos pedron walked away with this gash in his head. Many people were crying. They were scared. Yeah. Reporter: The flight was on its way from Panama City, Panama to Houston, Texas, passing cancun, Mexico, on the edge of a tropical storm creating the turbulence that sent passengers bumping around the cabin. Everybody was scared to death that the airplane was going to go down. Reporter: First responders rushing to the gate when the plane finally landed. Ems 92, we're getting an additional call to gate echo 14. We had initially about 14 people that we evaluated. In the end we ended up transporting seven to local hospitals. Reporter: United telling us this morning our thoughts and concerns are with those who were injured and our team is reaching out directly to our customers to provide further care and support. Robin. They need that. All right, Phillip, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.