Transcript for Dr. Jennifer Ashton reflects on giving up alcohol for a month

That's awesome. Hey, now we have the end of dry jenuary. What a change would bring a month without alcohol. How about a look. Our Dr. Jen started 2018 with a challenge. Quit the cocktails and beer and wine for a whole month. I give this advice to women every single day. Reporter: The goal to feel better and to learn how even a small amount of alcohol can impacthe body. Studies show a short break from drinking can improve your weight, skin, sleep, immune system and even healthier drinking habits. Moderate alcohol intake is considered seven servings a week and I want to be under the moderate threshold. Reporter: Her challenge video picking up nearly 400,000 views drawing lots of supporters and some critics. People thought you had a problem with alcohol in there is a big difference between making a small tweak as a wellness challenge and doing something for the purposes of abstinence and sobriety which is a very serious issue. That's not what I'm doing it for. Reporter: Replacing it with water and weights reaping the results. Alcohol is a toxin and it's going to affect your body physically but, of course, her body is responding possley to no longer having alcohol in the system. Reporter: After 12 days. I noticed a big change in my skin, way less dry, less red. Reporter: After 24. It's been really interesting. I have another week to go but so far it's been great. Still got to get some love. Remember when you just off the top of your head said you would do it and here we are at the end of the month and you did it for wellness. Exactly. I did it to challenge myself because I'm always looking to push the envelope from a health and wellness standpoint and I had never gone a month without social drinking, last time I did that I was pregnant and that baby is 18 years old. So I actually found it incredibly easy and I went out a bunch of types with friends and family on the weekends and said I'm doing a dry month and that was it. It was never a second thought. I did not miss it at all. Great to hear that. Did you see or feel any physical changes. Big time. I mean first of all huge difference in my skin, way less dry. I have rosacea. It was less red. I always sleep pretty well but I slept better and lost a couple of pounds so always a good thing. That was a by-product. Exactly. Do you think this is something that will have an effect with you long-standing. Here's what I decided to do. I took kind of the same way you would assess your budget and finances, I took stock of what I was drinking and we have to remember the recommendations for moderate alcohol consumption which is correlated with health and disease end point, seven servings a week for men, 14 servings -- seven for women, 14 for men so east weather for men to stay under it. For me I thought I was only having six servings or six drinks a week but when you go out to a restaurant, this is five ounces of wine. This is probably what you're getting served. It's almost double so what I thought was five or six drinks was actually 12 servings. I know because when someone pours that for you -- You're insulted. You think you're not getting your money's worth but that is the right amount to have. Exactly so from now on I'm literally going to budget it and keep track of it on a weekly basis. Social support you got. You got a lot of support. It was huge online. There were tons of people do it with me. I met someone in the audience who does it every January. Oh, great. That was incredibly helpful. You know, people were inspired to do these things and that's key. Whatever challenge you're embarking on the more social support, the better. What were you asked most frequently about. If it was hard socially and it really wasn't because the second I sat down whether a business dinner or social event I said I'm doing a dry month and then it was a non-issue. I did not give it a second thought and people were really supportive and said do you mind if I have something and, again, because I'm not doing this for an abstinence sobriety issue which is way harder and more serious, it was a non-issue. What is your challenge for February? Ready? I think you said you would do it with me. I think you did. What? What did I say I was going to do? It's going to be a water challenge. I'm really going to try to drink more water. I had three kidney stones. I'm like a camel, robin. I do not drink enough water. I will drink to that. Thank you. Thank you, my dear. More water. How are we going to go about it?

