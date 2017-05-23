Can just a drink a day increase your breast cancer risk?

More
Dr. Jennifer Ashton appears live on "GMA" to discuss a new study on alcohol consumption and breast cancer risk.
2:56 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Can just a drink a day increase your breast cancer risk?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47573314,"title":"Can just a drink a day increase your breast cancer risk?","duration":"2:56","description":"Dr. Jennifer Ashton appears live on \"GMA\" to discuss a new study on alcohol consumption and breast cancer risk. ","url":"/GMA/video/drink-day-increase-breast-cancer-risk-47573314","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.