Transcript for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares a teaser for 'Jumanji' on 'GMA'

Do you guys remember "Jumanji" with robin Williams? Sure. This is really cool. We've now got an exclusive first look at the new "Jumanji" movie and who better to introduce it, the trailer, one of the stars himself, our friend, Dwayne "The rock" Johnson sent a special message about "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle" right from the set of his latest action flick because we know the rock is always working. Take a look. Good morning to my "Gma" family. My "Good morning America" family. I miss you guys. And certainly good morning to everybody watching live right now. And I know I look like I went one-on-one with this helicopter behind me for beak fast because I actually did. I'm on set shooting a movie but this is a very exciting morning because while you guys are getting ready to see is a sneak peek of our new movie, "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle." We didn't want to make a remake. We wanted to honor the original, make a movie that the world would enjoy by continuing the legacy, continuing the journey. We have an awesome cast that you guys are getting ready to see right now. We have the best time. Myself, Karen Gillen, Nick Jonas, Jack Black and what's that guy's name, little snack size -- Denzel -- yeah, Kevin hart. Yeah, him. I love Kevin. It's like looking in the mirror when I see him. Guys without any further ado, enjoy this sneak peek of "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle." Hey, snack size, I'll be right there, Kevin. Oy Vey. Where is the rest of me? My god. Who are you? Me, Spencer. Who is she? Martha? Why am I wearing half a shirt and short-shorts this the jungle. I think we got sucked into "Jumanji" and have become the avatars we chose. So does that mean -- Bethany. Don't look at it. No! I'm an overweight middle-aged man. I don't have Claritin. Where is another two feet of my body. Don't cry. Don't cry. Don't cry. It's going to be okay. Oh. Not a remake. It's not a remake. It's not a remake. It's coming out on Christmas and we'll have the full trailer on our site. Oh, check it out on our website. I'm in. You guys in?

