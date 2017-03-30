Transcript for The Eh Bee family opens up on The Greater American Road Trip

Great crowd out here and I'm with the eh bee family. You may recognize them interest their creative videos that racked up 17 million followers. When it came time to plan their greater American road trip across the country it was a family blitz and teamed up with our sponsor flonase, allergy relief. Welcome, guys. We got the monkeys, momma bee, papa bee. Why was it so important to go across the country like this. We partnered with flonase so we can be greater than our allergies and live in the moment and do what we do best, have fun as a family. We've seen that from the videos. This is the time of year when allergies are tough and battled it out and wrap it up in new York and have done cool things. What are you going to do today. Our next stop, final destiny nation the animal shelter in new York City and we're going to have fun with puppies and cats and we're going to have a blast today. It's going to be awesome. No allergy symptoms today. You've had fun with animals. One of your favorite things was in California. What did you do there. So, in California, we learned about animal marine wildlife and we learned how to rescue them. Your favorite thing to do was? Red rocks, Denver. We got to do yoga with a bunch of girls and so much fun and the scenery was amazing. What a great trip it sounds like. For more fun go to abcnews.com for a live stream with the eh bees on their last part of the road trip. I'll be there, the New York City

