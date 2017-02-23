Now Playing: Lisa Marie Presley files lawsuit to fight for custody of her daughters

Now Playing: Husband Grants Terminally Ill Wife's Wish to Perform as Elvis Presley

Now Playing: Where are Elvis Presley's granddaughters?

Now Playing: Planet Earth as you've never seen it before

Now Playing: First look at the Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jimmy Kimmel dishes on how he is preparing to host the Oscars

Now Playing: 10% Happier: 'Jackie,' '20th Century Women' actor Billy Crudup

Now Playing: Musician Robert Randolph on what's next

Now Playing: Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post

Now Playing: GMA' Lunch Break visits Vandal in New York City

Now Playing: Eva Longoria discusses immigration memos and sanctuary cities

Now Playing: How Jimmy Kimmel is prepping to host the Oscars

Now Playing: Will Isabelle Huppert win the Oscar race for best actress?

Now Playing: First Look at the new Han Solo movie

Now Playing: An Oscar comeback for Mel Gibson

Now Playing: 3 great looks from celebrity stylist Tiffany Reid

Now Playing: Oscars red carpet secrets from celebrity stylist Tiffany Reid

Now Playing: 2017 Oscars red carpet pre-show hosts announced on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Wendi McLendon-Covey dishes on 'The Goldbergs'