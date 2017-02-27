Transcript for Emma Stone, Michelle Williams supported by famous friends at Oscars

I do, George. Good morning to you all. We are celebrating the moments that pop by handing out awards of our own, the popscars and without further ado ours is most supportive friends, nominees, Matt Damon who after being harassed by Jimmy Kimmel throughout the broadcast knows who his true friends are, Damon and best friend Ben Affleck celebrating the success of "Manchester by the sea" and Ben's little brother Casey's win and then, of course, there was my favorite moment, busy Philipps and Michelle Williams. I did not know that these two are bffs. They hit the red carpet together and always go to award shows together and even showed me their secret stash, who knew that they keep almonds in their purrs to keep hunger at bay which came in handy last night. Long show but our winner, last year's best actress brie Larson sharing this adorable picture of her real life dear friend Emma stone won and writing you know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. Ah. Well said, brie Larson. I know. Class act.

