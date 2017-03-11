Enchanting Disney-inspired couture dresses will start brides on their happily ever after

More
Australian designer Paul Vasileff created the Once Upon a Dream collection for his couture label, Paolo Sebastian, which he said is inspired by the essence of Disney.
1:04 | 11/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Enchanting Disney-inspired couture dresses will start brides on their happily ever after
Yeah. Okay. It's. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50900404,"title":"Enchanting Disney-inspired couture dresses will start brides on their happily ever after","duration":"1:04","description":"Australian designer Paul Vasileff created the Once Upon a Dream collection for his couture label, Paolo Sebastian, which he said is inspired by the essence of Disney.","url":"/GMA/video/enchanting-disney-inspired-couture-dresses-start-brides-happily-50900404","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.