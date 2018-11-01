Transcript for Eric Clapton reveals he is going deaf

Time now for "Pop news" with some serious health concerns for music legend Eric clapton. Overnight clapton revealing he's losing his hearing due to years of performing and has been diagnosed with a condition known as tinitis. Commonly caused by prolonged exposure to loud sounds. Does not always mean you'll lose your hearing. Dr. Jen tells me but in this case he says he is losing his hearing. In an interview though, the 72-year-old rocker says, nope, he's not letting it stop him. He can still do his job quite well. He will not stop performing, in fact, he has a few shows lined up for New York and Los Angeles this March. Check him out. Thinking about him. All right, also in "Pop news" this morning, the royal wedding just four months away. What are you wearing, robin? Prince Harry still hasn't asked his big brother to be best man. What is going on, people? So prince William is telling a uk radio host he told them yesterday that he's waiting and that it's becoming a sensitive subject in the family. He said that jokingly. But on a separate note here's prince William looking like he's fresh off the set of "Grey's anatomy." The future king of England spending yesterday observing robotic surgical procedures on cancer patients at the royal Marsden hospital. He said it looked like a very high-tech version of playing video games. I would say life-saving video games. And then finally, Coca-Cola making a bold move in an attempt to put a little fizz back into flat sales. The company adding four new flavors to its classic diet coke line, ginger lime, feisty cherry, zesty blood Orange and twisted manage ggo. I gave each of you a flavor. Did I go classic. Twisted mango. Think what you will, twisted mango. Cheers. Cheers we didn't touch. So in each skinly 12-ounce can you get one of these flavors and the Coca-Cola company says the new flavors were developed over a two-year period and included over 10,000 interviews with millennials narrowing down the winners from an initial batch of 30 different flavors. The new diet cokes hit shelves later this morning. Taste test, robin Roberts. I'm sticking with Lacroix. Better than that. Twisted man go. I'm twisted. Mine tastes like a cherry coke. How was yours? Fine, cherry coke. Cherry coke. I got -- After taste. All right, coke, good luck. I believe that's all we have today. "Pop news." You got to wrap before coke starts calling. I know. I'd drink them. Good for them trying new things. Absolutely.

