Transcript for Ethan Hawke calls being a dad 'the best part of my life'

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke is getting rave reviews for his new film "Maudie" and what he's been involved with for 20 years, fatherhood. From the front steps of her little house in marshalltown, Nova Scotia. How would I describe the movie? Well, Maude is a folk artist and this is a movie about kind of the Tran send dent power of her love. It didn't start out that way. That's what I love about it. Centers around her relationship to her husband and who was a pretty abusive, pretty typical misogynist for that time period. I am the boss. She had juvenile arthritis that got worse and worse over the years. Her kind of natural love and joy affected everybody she touched including her, you know, pretty tough husband. Me and dogs, them chicken, then you. Who basically wants a wife so he can have somebody to clean up after him. By the end of his life he's cooking for her and selling her art and caring for her legacy so it's a love story in which you actually watch the dynamic of power change over the course of years. What do you see. I see you as my wife. You did it because of Sally Hawkins who plays Maudie. She's one of my favorite actresses. I understand your wife had something to do with you taking the job. She said you have to do this movie. I was like, okay, I'll read it. She said, I didn't say read it, I said you have to do it. How is it being a dad to kids ranging in age, 18 to -- Best part of my life. You know, I've never been before and it's really different than I thought it would be. It's fun getting to know young people from a different vantage point. I find myself in a totally new position. Awesome to see you, as always. Congrats on the movie, it's beautiful. Great guy and it's in limited release and opens nationwide in July.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.