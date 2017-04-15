Excitement builds for the next Star Wars movie, 'The Last Jedi'

More
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill give a sneak peak of what fans can expect from the next installment.
3:24 | 04/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Excitement builds for the next Star Wars movie, 'The Last Jedi'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46816182,"title":"Excitement builds for the next Star Wars movie, 'The Last Jedi'","duration":"3:24","description":"Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill give a sneak peak of what fans can expect from the next installment. ","url":"/GMA/video/excitement-builds-star-wars-movie-jedi-46816182","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.