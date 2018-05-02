Exclusive 1st look at the trailer for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

More
The trailer for the highly-anticipated Han Solo film from the "Star Wars" universe aired on "GMA" today.
1:29 | 02/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exclusive 1st look at the trailer for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
I'm running scams on the streets since I was ten. Shakedown flight attendant. Grabbing a mind my own. Pilot. This galaxy. Hey kid. I'm put together could. You and ahead that's just in the let's. They're running. Now we're in trouble they're presented that it's fun. We're fine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52837263,"title":"Exclusive 1st look at the trailer for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' ","duration":"1:29","description":"The trailer for the highly-anticipated Han Solo film from the \"Star Wars\" universe aired on \"GMA\" today. ","url":"/GMA/video/exclusive-1st-trailer-solo-star-wars-story-52837263","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.