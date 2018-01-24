Transcript for Exclusive 1st look at the ultra-secret Skittles Super Bowl ad

We are back with the latest twists in super bowl ads. Companies are looking for ways to stand out so we have an exclusive look at the new campaign for skittles. T.J. Here with that. Make an ad for one person. Imagine that marketing meeting. A guy walks into his boss and says, hear me out. We're going to make a super bowl ad but we don't want the 100 million people watching the game to see it but show it to one random kid in California. I'm not sure how that was greeted at the time but right now it's brilliant. There you go. Skittles is going for the super bowl sized attention but without the super bowl sized price of a commercial. This year successles will be make a super bowl ad and only showing it to one person. Yep. Skittles is creating a 60-second commercial for the super bowl but the ad won't air during the game itself on February 4th. But it'll be played for an audience of one. This guy. If why would you make an ad and only show it to one single person? A teenager from California named Marcos Menendez. They found him after conducting a search for the ultimate fan. Whoa. What is this? Is this really a scene from the new skittles super bowl ad that only one single person gets to watch? I'm kind of wondering that myself. And what can be a purely genius marketing tactic or internet controlling the company is releasing four videos teasing the commercial that we'll never see. "Gma" has the exclusive and kind of weird first look. Because they're only showing it to one single person. I'll tell you. Shut up! Nobody asked you. Exclusive, the rainbow. Taste the rainbow. If you can get the attention you want from a super bowl spot without spending $5 million, I think most people would go that way. And they are not alone. Good day. Losers. The internet lit up last week when Chris Hemsworth appeared in a trailer for a brand-new crocodile Dundee film. Brian Dundee? Yep. Really? Yeah. Reporter: But speculation is building on whether the movie may just be part of a super bowl ad. Really. Yeah. Really? Yeah. Really? Why do you keep saying really. Brands have to be more creative and more agile to be able to get people's attention. A lot of brans are wanting to bring us an element of surprise back to the super bowl. So how this is going to work, it's going to go up on Facebook live so the kid is going to watch. They say it's a real airworthy commercial they're making. He's the only one watching and we'll all watch him react. And we'll play it the next day. No, but this -- no, no, they're saying they'll never release it. No one will ever see it except the kid. The kid's face. I think he'll be eating skittles. Probably will. Look what this got them. 2 1/2, 3 mens of advertising on "Gma." T.J. Will go for this. Here we go. Thanks, teej. Great job, T.J.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.