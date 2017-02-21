Transcript for What to expect at the Oscars

Switching gears, we're counting down to the oscars, control your excitement, Jess. Five days, five days till host Jimmy Kimmel and the biggest stars take the stage and learning secrets behind the big show and, Jess, the producer said Jimmy Kimmel uses his irreverence to get laughs. It's his first time hosting. He is really irrelevant. He is so lovable and a teddy bear of a guy but if you listen to what he says he's pretty sharp. Not quite Ricky Gervais but gets into that territory. The thing is he is so popular and so beloved in Hollywood, that there's going to be so much support for him in that room. I think that he really will be sharp and irreverent but still a celebratory evening and community town hall for Hollywood. A lot to celebrate. So many great films but whether it was the super bowl or the grammys and now the Oscar, people are wondering political, how political it becomes? I'm sure no one will mention trump from the oscars. They love him out there. You get an Oscar for saying that and making us believe that. No, that will be one of the fun things about it honestly. Some people will worry about the backlash because Meryl Streep took such a hit after the globes and there is kind of a backlash of Hollywood speaking out against politics in these award shows however that is not going to stop anybody. In the room, in the bubble of Hollywood everybody feels the same way and they're going to feel very safe and use the platform because when else are you going to have that platform to say what's really important. You only have 45 seconds. You don't have long. A lot of people to thank and say whatever else you want to I have. You've seen all the movies. Give me predictions. I love the movies. What I want to see win big is "Moonlight." I saw it twice. Thank you. I love that movie. I think "La la land" may cash in on a lot. You think so? But I love "Moonlight." There's a doctor's prediction. "Moonlight," yeah. It's a -- Moon will have a good showing. Mahershala Ali and writing award, however, it looks like based on all the predictors we know "La la land" will go home via the big winner however "Moonlight" right there, right there behind it and "Hidden figures" gaining momentum. Oh, boy, that moment we had yesterday. It was great. Oh, gosh. Michael and I will see you on the red carpet. You can join us if you like. Oscar preshow. Just ask.

