Transcript for All eyes on Wall Street after record high

George, one of the high points for president trump in our latest poll, the economy. 43% say they approve of how he's handling it while 41% say they do not. Wall Street appearing to react possley, the Dow closing at a record high on Friday, a lot of eyes are on the market this morning. And our chief business and economics correspondent, Rebecca Jarvis, is there at the New York stock exchange with the details. Good morning, Rebecca. Reporter: Good morning, robin. That's right, Wall Street sees this white house as pro-business. That's what helped propel stocks to new record highs. The prospect of tax reform, deregulation, an infrastructure program, all of these things that business uses positive, with them the market continues to rally but without them many investors are concerned about whether or not all of the rally we've seen so far is really justified. Also put all of this into context, since the great recession, since the market bottomed in 2009, stocks are now up more than 200%. And since the rally began this year and stocks have added $1.7 trillion in value, one-third of that value has come from just four company, Amazon, apple, alphabet, the parent company of Google and Facebook and, robin, the concern is that if any of those companies waiver, so goes the stock market, robin. As you often tell us, the stock market does not like uncertainty. All right. Rebecca, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.