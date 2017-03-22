Transcript for Facebook cracks down on users performing song covers

Back with our big board and sunny Hostin at the table. We'll begin with this Facebook story. They're crack down on cover so songs going after users performing famous music. Ed sheeran, Charlotte Campbell got her account suspended after covering this favorite. Let's listen. ??? I miss the way you make me feel ??? ??? it's real we watch the sunset over the castle on the hill ??? A little tribute to Ed sheeran. Sounds pretty good. Why are they cracking down? We reached out to Facebook for comment. They don't want to comment on the record but trying to protect artists like Ed sheeran. They get paid on a per streaming basis. Every time someone covers it and puts it on a Facebook like profile or platform they don't get paid and so I think what Facebook is trying to do is in talks with music industry experts trying to solve this copyright infingerability problem. Are they worried they could get sued? They are worried they can get sued, yes. If you think about it, they have this notice and takedown program but YouTube paid the music industry 1. -- Over $1 billion in 2016 for these licensing rights so Facebook really has to figure out a way to get on that program. Yeah, because a lot of artists who are discovered or put their stuff up on YouTube and are big stars. That is the star of this, Ed sheeran, have to say. I don't have a British accent but he says it definitely has nothing to do with me. I bloody love seeing people cover my songs so he's certainly supportive of this young artist but does have everything to do with him because he's not getting paid every time someone covers one of his songs and puts it on this kind of platform. Bloody doesn't sound as good without the accent. I know. I wanted to try it but I was going to butcher it so I left it alone. A lot of big stars started on YouTube, Justin Bieber, Ariana grande. Facebook cracks down on this you may miss out. Facebook as 1.97 billion monthly users worldwide. These companies are becoming media companies and have to get these licensing rights and then everybody makes money and everybody is happy. Got to figure out a way to make it happen. She lost her account for three days. They will figure it out. At that age you lose it for three days that's a lifetime. A crisis. Coming up we have a big

