Transcript for Facebook founder warns of social media addiction

We are back with that warning from one of the founders of Facebook. The site's first president Sean parker is now admitting Facebook was designed to be addictive and he's now worried about what that means for our children's brains. ABC's erielle reshef has the story. Good morning. Erielle. Reporter: Good morning. Anyone who uses social media might admit it can be hard to tear yourself away. Now the former head of Facebook says that's exactly what the founders intended and like the site he helped create, this morning, he has our attention. He's the billionaire brainiac who helped launch Facebook. Otherwise known as the guy Justin Timberlake played in "The social network." Dropped "The." Just Facebook. Reporter: Now former Facebook president Sean parker is sounding the alarm about the potentially addictive nature of social media. Like what is that doing to people's brains? Reporter: Speaking at an axiostevent, parker who worked with Mark Zuckerberg to develop it with a bombshell claim saying the site was intentionally built to hook you. That thought process was all about how do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible. It's a social validation feedback loop because you're exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology. Reporter: The 38-year-old mogul admits he along with others pioneers of social media knew what they were doing. We understood this consciously and we did it anyway. Reporter: Facebook estimates its more than 2 billion users spend about 50 minutes per day on its apps including Instagram and messenger. It literally changes your relationship with society, with each other. Reporter: While the medical community has yet to classify social media as addictive like alcohol or gambling, one recent study found that participants who appeared to use social media most compulsively showed changes in the part of the brain that controls impulse. It's much more helpful to say we're very vulnerable to this and acts on us in many ways and in the way addictive stub stances do. Reporter: He calls himself a conscientious objector. I use these platforms. I do interlet them use me. Reporter: Parker left Facebook in 2005 and now runs his own cancer research institute. He says he's now cut back his social media use because it's too much of a time sink, irony there and reached out to Facebook and so far we have not heard back. Does take a lot of time for a lot of people. Erielle, thanks very much.

