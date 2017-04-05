Transcript for Facebook to hire screeners to review graphic material

We are back with our big board. Rebecca Jarvis here at the table. We're get to you in just a minute. First we have Facebook's big announcement on how they're planning to battle violent content. Mark Zuckerberg says they're hiring 3,000 employees to screen the site for graphic material, of course, there have been several recent incidents including that murder in Cleveland posted on Facebook and Becky Worley here to talk about it. This does seem like a step in the right direction. George, Facebook connects us with the best of humanity and the absolute worst. As you mentioned live videos recently suicides, murder, beatings, child exploitation. Facebook has been testing our artificial intelligence and want to help determine which live feeds are inappropriate but that technology is clearly not there yet. Yes, a step in the right direction. 3,000 more employees taking their screener employees up to 7500 and want a faster response time getting those videos down but announced nearly 2 billion Facebook users so this hire is just a drop in the bucket. 2 billion. You think about way back when when Facebook got starred it was just a way for, you know, connect with family and friends and then it's taken on so many different ways that it's being used. Is the company just having a little bit of a difficult time with how it has become such a behemoth? Well, I think you nailed it, robin, with the history of this company. When Mark Zuckerberg posted about this hiring move he wrote, we've seen people hurting themselves and others on Facebook and I think it's heartbreaking and I think that word shows the sentiment. It pains him to see this dark side of humanity and optimistic about people and technology and I think that's caused some naivete and, look, the business model, have you ever tried to call a web service company and get a real human to help you with customer support? Silicon valley not so good at the messy side of humans but humans, that's Facebook's business. It's so true. Just think about how they got started and the reason for it. Hey, Becky, thank you. Next up fight over space on a plane. We told you how American air lines is planning to shrink legroom on some of its economy class seats by two inches on new planes set to roll out later this year. Now the backlash is, indeed, growing and so this is -- size does matter in it does. These are two precious inches and as you can imagine people are sharing their displeasure on social media as they are doing frequently. One person writing the standing seat is nearer than you think. Another, I'm 6'4". Don't do this to me. I have a husband who is 6'4". He understands how important that extra legroom is and then finally, maybe we will be charged more to bring our legs with us. So, yeah. Being charged for everything. Why not that. You're being charged for everything. This is the state of affairs and comes at a time, you know, gio shared his story this morning about the family being kicked off the flight from hi high. You had the Ana flight aboard that flight from Tokyo to L.A.X. These two passengers literally throeing punches and then, of course, the video that started this whole thing weeks ago. The passenger being dragged off that united flight eventually settled by united and then, of course, you have all of the executives from these airlines just a few days ago on capitol hill answering to congress, these changes not necessarily what congress was pushing for. Fewer inches. We happen to have airline seats here. Just so happen to. Bring your airline seats to work day. The changes -- hey, guys, how are you, Brenda, Blake and Casey here. Do you mind if I take your seat. I'll sit down. If you take a look over here. Right here, this is the 31 inches so from the back of the seat to the front of the seat in front of you, that's 31 inches and you guys are going to help us out and shift it. Because now three rows on airplanes are going from 31 inches to 29 inches apart. Let's see it. So, Brenda is here from Texas, I imagine you took a plane here. I did. How did it feel when you flew here. It was actually crowded. I didn't have any elbow room and I had someone sitting next to me that was snoring and falling over on me. How does this feel? It's very tight. Do you think this would be a nice way to fly home? No, no, I don't like it at all. All right, so that's it, guys. Is this going to become the norm with other airlines. A lot of airlines have followed American on fees. They were a pioneer there so it's likely we'll see a number of them follow them on this too. We've had a lot of people fall asleep on planes. We feel you. I'm going to take a nap right

