Transcript for 'Facts of Life' star Kim Fields opens up about her powerful new film, 'A Question of Faith'

My girl, she's -- you know her from fact fact and fell in love with on her "Dancing with the stars" and now powerful film out called "A question of faith." ??? you need faith right there. Yes, I have some. The movie is "A question of faith" and reunites families going through tough times and as I said, I boo-hooed but there were tears of joy. I want to ask you about your dear friend Mindy. We were just talking about it earlier. You were one of the first people she reached out when she got her diagnosis of breast cancer. Yeah, she is an amazing, you know, source of everything, of life, of strength, of peace, of beauty. I mean just everything. Certainly laughter still. And just how she navigated through all of these challenging types for her, you know, it was a blessing an honor at a minimum to be able to be there in any way she allowed. Just the bond that you all still have after all this time. Your film -- Soul sister. Your film is one that Mindy and others going through something because everybody has sog, Kim plays a pastor's wife. She's with her husband and they're having a tough conversation following the death of your young son. Yes. Here. So you tell me how is running down there and telling these kids about Eric's death and how somehow is part of god's plan? What are they supposed to -- what -- I don't know, David. I know. And for the pastor -- Hey, now. I'm telling you, this film is so, so good and -- Thank you. Relatable faith. What did you mean by that. A lot of types in either TV shows or movies or books a lot of types when you are portraying or seeing people that are -- have faith, it's either -- it comes across kind of soft or it's over real fast, whatever the challenge -- Always perfect. Everything is perfect and the people even when you're going through it, they're still perfect and these characters are so beautifully flawed and giving themselves permission, the writer gave us permission to go through that horrible but needed and necessary process of questioning, of not being sure and why is this happening and so many things before you with get to the other side of, okay, all right, well, this is happening and let me try to put one foot if front of the other. Often you question faith. I did through my health crisis and my momma said you can get mad at god. He can take it just don't stay sad. That happened to me when I went through my dark ages as I call it and got angry and disappointed and my friend said, you can be there, just don't live there. Yes. I'm going to be living reading your book. You have a book coming out real soon. Tell us about it. "Blessed life." Thank you, yes, so I felt like -- ooh. Look at me up there. Ah. Ah. You're still the same. Still the same. Still, it was important for me after 40 years in the industry and 48 years on the planet to take a minute to pause and go, ooh, look at what god has done for me and I felt like -- people feel like I'm not a stranger. Like I think you all feel like you kind of know me because you've watched me and let me enter your homes since I was 7. Some of you mayde not that long. "The mayor" have just joined the journey at "Dancing with the stars" or "Real housewives" and I felt like people still didn't know me and know how much we do have in common and share and that our journeys are the same but different. Yes, they are. You are beautiful. She's in the book. She's in the book. "A question of faith." The book is coming up, "Blessed life" is out next month.

