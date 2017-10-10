Transcript for New fallout over Trump feud with top GOP senator

To the white house now where president trump is set to meet with his secretaries of state and defense amid growing tension with North Korea and new fallout from that feud with the Republican chair of the senate foreign relations committee who said that the president's erratic behavior could set off World War III. Jon Karl joins us with the latest. The shock waves from the president's fight with Bob corker are echoing across the capitol. Reporter: And the astounding thing not a single Republican senator has stepped forward to condemn what corker said and defend the president. What you are seeing here is that relations between the president and Republicans in the senate is reaching a boiling point. By my count there are at least six Republican senators that the president is in varying degrees of war with and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is threatening to support primary challenges against virtually every Republican up for re-election right now. This is -- corker was one senator saying that but reveals much more than just his opinion. It could complicate the president's effort to get tax reform through. Meantime, it looks like any possible cooperation with Democrats on an immigration bill to protect those undocumented immigrants who came here as children is going down the drain now with this new framework for immigration that the president came forward with on Sunday night. Reporter: The president's team came forward with that framework. It included a laundry list of things that Democrats say they simply would never agree to ranging from the wall to hiring thousands and thousands of new immigration agents and the president is out tweeting this morning, George, saying, look at this. The problem with agreeing to a policy on immigration is that Democrats don't want secure borders, they don't care about safety for usa. Does not sound like an agreement is in the works, but I've got to tell you a top official at the white house told me late last night the president still wants a deal, still believes he can get a deal with Democrats to protect the d.r.e.a.m.ers. I just don't see how that's possible. Could set up a government shutdown. The president will meet with his secretary of state and took a new shot at him in a brand-new interview. Reporter: This was in response to the reports that tillerson, secretary tillerson had called the president a moron, take a look at what the president tells "Forbes" in an interview. I think that's fake news but in he did that, I guess we'll have to compare I.Q. Tests and I can tell you who is going to win. Jon, anyone the president is not fighting with this morning? Reporter: That's a good question. You know, I think some of the staff is still with him but it seems like war on many front, George. It sure does. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

