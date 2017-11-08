Fan arrested after rushing stage at Britney Spears concert More Jesse Webb, 37, was held down by Spears' backup dancers at her Las Vegas show before being dragged off the stage and arrested for trespassing. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Fan arrested after rushing stage at Britney Spears concert This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Britney Spears makes history at the Radio Disney Music Awards

Now Playing: Fan arrested after rushing stage at Britney Spears concert

Now Playing: Taylor Swift takes the stand in groping trial

Now Playing: The cast of 'Survivor's Remorse' discusses the upcoming season

Now Playing: Captain America inspires the underground in Marvel's 'Secret Empire' issue 8

Now Playing: Will Taylor Swift testify against David Mueller in groping trial?

Now Playing: Bill Murray attends 'Groundhog Day' musical

Now Playing: Robert Pattinson says he learned how to speak in a Queens accent in a tattoo shop

Now Playing: Macklemore on shooting a music video with his 100-year-old grandmother

Now Playing: 1st look at 'Fault in Our Stars' author's new book

Now Playing: Macklemore performs his new single 'Glorious' with Skylar Grey live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Taylor Swift's mom claims ex-DJ 'sexually assaulted' Swift

Now Playing: Taylor Swift's mother: Former DJ 'sexually assaulted' my daughter

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kesha says her new album 'literally saved my life'

Now Playing: Bill Murray moved to tears at 'Groundhog Day' musical

Now Playing: Taylor Swift fans stand in line to see star in court

Now Playing: Man serenades 98-year-old grandma with 'Unforgettable'

Now Playing: Kesha rocks out to her new song 'Woman' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: David Letterman returns to the small screen with Netflix show

Now Playing: Kesha performs her powerful new hit 'Praying' live on 'GMA' Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49154011,"title":"Fan arrested after rushing stage at Britney Spears concert","duration":"2:18","description":"Jesse Webb, 37, was held down by Spears' backup dancers at her Las Vegas show before being dragged off the stage and arrested for trespassing.","url":"/GMA/video/fan-arrested-rushing-stage-britney-spears-concert-49154011","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}