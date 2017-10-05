Transcript for FBI Director James Comey fired

What a stunning decision from president trump. Firing FBI director James Comey only the second time in American history a president has taken that step. We are covering all the fallout this morning from the white house to the capitol to the FBI. The decision took Comey by surprise. He found out from TV on a recruiting trip to Los Angeles. He thought it was a joke at first. Take a look at his plane landing in D.C. Hours ago after he got the news. We are covering every possible angle of this story. Attorney general Jeff sessions is expected to soon name an interim FBI director to replace James Comey and the president preparing to nominate a permanent replacement. The chair of the senate intelligence committee is threatening to subpoena trump campaign aides if they continue ignoring deadlines to turn over records of meetings with Russian officials prior to the election and Russia's foreign minister is in Washington meeting with president trump and Rex tillerson to discuss Syria and Ukraine. Surprising timing. The highest ranking Russian official the president has met with. The only event listed on his schedule today but all day long they'll be consumed by the decision to fire James Comey. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl starts us off with all the latest. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, George. This firing has stunned Washington and it came without any warning whatsoever. Comey first heard the news on TV while he was speaking to FBI agents in Los Angeles. While Comey was in that meeting a letter from the president was hand delivered to FBI headquarters in Washington. That letter from the president was read to Comey over the phone. You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately. The president wrote, you are not able to effectively lead the bureau. The president also addressed the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the election. I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation. The reasons were outlined in a letter from the deputy attorney general who wrote that Comey grossly mishandled the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation saying among other things that this July 2016 press conference exonerating Clinton should never have happened. No charges are appropriate in this case. Reporter: The deputy attorney general says Comey was wrong to usurp the attorney general's authority by announcing that there would be no charges and then going on to criticize Mrs. Clinton anyway. It's a textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do, he wrote. Hours before news of the firing broke, a hint from the white house press secretary Sean spicer. Does the president still have confidence, full confidence in FBI director James Comey? I have no reason to believe. I haven't asked him so I don't -- I have not asked the president since the last time we spoke about this. Last time you speak about it you did say he had confidence but can't say that now? In light of what you're telling me I don't want to start speaking on behalf of the president without speaking to him first. Reporter: Democrats are crying foul. They fired Sally Yates. They fired preet bharara and now director Comey, the very man leading the investigation. This does not seem to be a coincidence. Reporter: The top Democrat in the senate says trump's move could be an attempt to undermine the investigation into Russia's involvement in the election. This is part of a deeply troubling pattern from the trump administration. Reporter: Senator Richard burr, the Republican in charge of the senate investigation into Russia's meddling into the election, issued a statement last night saying, quote, I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of director Comey's termination. His dismissal further confuses an already difficult investigation by the committee. And senator burr is not the only Republican expressing concerns this morning. John McCain says he is disappointed by the firing. Senator Ben sash issued a statement saying the timing of this firing is very troubling. And senator Jeff flake of Arizona, Republican, said, I spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable, rationale for the timing of his firing. I just can't do it. We have not heard from Mitch Mcconnell and the democratic leader chuck Schumer urged all to go en masse to confront him to see what he has to say. Reporter: They'll call for a special prosecutor in the case. The president is responding to senator Schumer issuing a tweet late last night saying, cryin' chuck Schumer stated recently I do not have confidence in him, James Comey, any longer then acts so indignant, #drain T theswamp. Meantime, that item on the president's schedule, a meeting with the Russian foreign minister sergey lavrov. Reporter: This is something else. You know, it's not unusual for the Russian foreign minister when he's in Washington meeting with the secretary of state to also come by for a meeting with the president. That's happened under many, many presidents but, George, it is striking that that is the only thing on president trump's public schedule, a meeting with the Russian foreign minister, the only thing on the public schedule. A light public schedule for several days, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.