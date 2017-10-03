Transcript for FBI Director meets with congressional leaders

We turn to new developments into the investigation of Russia's interference with our election and president trump's explosive and evidence-free claim that president Obama ordered wiretaps on trump tower. FBI director yaims on capitol hill for a secret meeting with top lawmakers yesterday and our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is here with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. With so many enormously sensitive issues of the most classified nature swirling here in Washington, the FBI director was called to capitol hill to separate fact from fiction. FBI director James Comey summoned to capitol hill for a series of top secret briefings with congressional leaders. The so-called gang of eight. Suspected topics, issues with extraordinary national security implications. Russian interference in the 2016 election and Comey's assessment of trump's explosive allegation that Obama ordered wiretaps against trump tower. The evidence that president Obama ordered a wiretap at trump tower? Reporter: FBI director James Comey refusing comment but senator mark Warner telling ABC news he's seen no evidence of wiretapping. Thus far, the white house has offered no evidence to support trump's accusations and when pressured by ABC affiliate WEWS, vice president pence would not directly answer the question. The president and our administration are very confident that the congressional committees in the house and senate that are examining issues surrounding the last election, the run-up to the last election will do that in a thorough way. Reporter: Another topic he's expected to face, the massive breach handed over by wikileaks laying out the CIA's ability to eavesdrop on smartphones and computers. The CIA became aware within the last couple of months that it had lost that material. Reporter: An aggressive investigation is under way to find out who did it. Potential suspects according to sources, private contractors and others who work on the inside. This morning assange is offering tech companies a fix for some of the gaps in security. Intelligence officials appear to be using them to tap smartphones and computers. Now to the raging battle over

