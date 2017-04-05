Transcript for FBI director testifies on Russia, 2016 election

We move on to James Comey grilled on capitol hill over his decision to publicly re-open the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation just 11 days before the election and the continuing investigation into any ties between the trump campaign and Russia. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas covers the FBI. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. We've never seen Comey quite this animated. This emotional as he gave his most detailed account yet about his impact on last year's election. Tell me what you would do. Reporter: An emotional James Comey in perhaps his most dramatic testimony as FBI director. Look, this is terrible. It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had some impact on the election. Reporter: Referring to that bombshell moment in late October when he made the decision to reignite the closed investigation into Hillary Clinton's e-mails. Wounds that still run deep. Just this week Clinton in part blaming Comey for her November loss. I was on the way to winning the election had been on October 27th I'd be your president. Reporter: That's the day that Comey's staff requested an urgent meeting telling him they discovered thousands of potential new Clinton e-mails in connect with the sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner, the husband of one of Clinton's top aide, huma abedin. We may be finding the golden missing e-mails that would change this case. Reporter: With that the FBI director said he faced a critical dilemma. Would you speak or would you conceal? Speak would be really bad. There's an election in 11 days. Lordy, that would be really bad. Reporter: That meant notifying congress the Clinton case was back open 11 days before the election which was surely to leak and concealing, keeping the investigation secret -- Concealing in my view would be catastrophic. Not just to the FBI, but well beyond and honestly as between really bad and catastrophic, I said to my team, we've got to walk into the world of really bad. I would make the same decision. Reporter: The renewed Clinton investigation ultimately yielded nothing significant. Thank you, all. Reporter: Democrats are angered at even as he investigated Clinton Comey never revealed he was also investigating alleged ties between trump associates and Russia in the days before the election. Comey offered no apologies refusing to give details on that case but that investigation is ongoing and now takes center stage. George That's right. More hearings next week. President trump is now tweeting this morning about Susan rice, president Obama's national security adviser, she's not testifying. She says she will only Steph if it's a bipartisan request. So far it is not. Up early tweeting again. All right, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.