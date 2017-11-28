Transcript for FBI joins North Carolina mother's desperate search for 3-year-old daughter

Now to that desperate search in North Carolina for a 3-year-old who disappeared in the middle of the night. ABC's Steve osunsami has that story. Reporter: The FBI is now working with North Carolina authorities searching for this 3-year-old girl who disappeared from her bed early Monday morning. I love her. I would do anything, just bring her home, please. Safe and sound. She's my baby. She's my everything. Reporter: The mother of 3-year-old Mariah woods says her boyfriend last saw her daughter around midnight in their mobile home when the girl woke up and he told her to go back to sleep. When the child's grandmother went to wake her up in the morning at 6:45 she was nowhere to be found. The search has centered around their home and the nearby woods. Helicopters, sheriff's deputies and firefighters have joined in the search. The state is running an amber alert this morning. The girl's mother is praying that whoever may have taken her little girl will bring her back safely. Just to be able to touch her and hold her, not let her go again, I'd give anything. Reporter: Authorities are now asking families in the area to search their yards and their sheds. Part of the search area is on camp Lejeune and the base is now helping with the search. I hope she's found safe and sound. Thank you so much, Steve.

