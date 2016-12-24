Transcript for FBI Warns of Possible Attacks on Churches by ISIS Sympathizers

Now to A holiday terror warning federal authorities taking the move following I says calling for attacks on churches across America. ABC's Gloria Rivera has more from our Washington bureau and good morning to you Gloria. Good morning Rebecca that's right this new bulletin comes at a time of heightened vigilance around the world after the deadly attack in Berlin. The specifics here are deeply troubling as so many plan to attend religious services this Christmas Sunday. This morning in new warnings from the country's top counter terror teams justice Christmas arrives crisis is calling for its supporters to target churches around the US. In a joint bullets in FBI and Homeland Security officials are urging police to remain vigilant during this holiday season. After crisis on December 21 published in link to a website containing the names and addresses of churches in the US. And called on supporters to attack them even a person with no direct ties to a terrorist organization. Can still represent a threat to this country. The bulletin says the link elicited posts that went further. Urging ice is sympathizers to carry out so called asked for racial attacks in markets hotels coffee shops and more in the US Canada France and the Netherlands. Reminiscent of the recent Berlin attack. An undated a authorities believe the Berlin assailant Tunisian my grip on a summary recording this video praising the leader vices just days before killing twelve people and injuring 48 more Monday when he drove a massive truck to the Christmas market in Berlin. Ari was killed in a shootout with police Friday morning in Milan after -- manhunt stretching. Across Europe. Back here in the US counter terror officials say ice his supporters have released similar lists in the past. But none have resulted in a successful attack. In this latest bulletin officials said they are not tracking a specific target at this time stand Gloria thank you.

