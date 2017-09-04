Transcript for FBI widens search for self-proclaimed 'revolutionary'

Now to the FBI expanding its search for man police are calling armed and dangerous. Patrols being stepped up at churches and other houses of worship. Meantime, the community is on edge. Adrienne Bankert is covering this intense manhunt this morning. Reporter: This manhunt happening in the community's own backya backyard. At least one church canceling service this is morning. After police say a man possibly fitting the drix of jack Grabowski was there in the church. This morning, authorities increasing patrols at churches and places of worship this palm Sunday. Investigators raiding a home in Jakubowski's neighborhood. I started kind of having a panic attack. I couldn't sleep last night because -- just knowing he could possibly be right the my area. Reporter: Police releasing a new photo of their suspect, at a nearby gas station. This, after surveillance images official say the 32-year-old Saling 16 high-powered handguns, two assault rifles, and possibly silencers. This video of him mailing a 151-page manifesto to the white house, detailing his plans for a brutal attack targeting politicians and police. Revolution. It's time for change. Somebody was taking the video. Certainly he has a circle of friends, acquaintances. Reporter: Pliz believe he's still in the area. And say it was his burnt-out car found abandoned nearby. I want to feel like my daughter is safe and she can play outside safely. Without there being a guy with guns. Reporter: And investigators say the community should remain vigilant. Jakubowski has been missing since Tuesday. Based on his manifesto, he's hell-bent on carrying something out. Scary story. Thank you, Adrienne. Terrifying moments at a church carnival.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.