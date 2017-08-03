Transcript for 'Fearless girl' statue erected on Wall Street

Now to international women's day here in the U.S., women are being encouraged not to go to work so they can show how they impact the economy. Take a look at what one company here in New York did to mark the day. Putting a statue of a little girl looking right into the eyes that have famous Wall Street bull and linsey Davis has much more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. A day without women is essenti essentially a female strike. A grassroots effort organized by the same women responsible for the women's March on Washington. Gatherings are already taking place around the world. The purpose is simple to show the economic impact of women and highlight the economic injustices that women still face. Millions of women are being asked to walk off their jobs and abstain from working in and out of the home and not shop unless the business is woman owned. Now, women make up half of the U.S. Workforce and account for 91% of registered Thursdays, one-third of doctors, 15% of the military. 3/4 of America's schoolteachers are women and that's why some schools will be closed today. Of course, here in New York City, you mentioned the firm that put up the statue of the little girl staring down the iconic charging bull. This is in an effort to draw attention to the lack of women on corporate boards and also the pay gap between women and men in financial services. Robin. Linsey, as you know there is some criticism here because there are a lot of women who are saying, wait a minute, I cannot afford to take the day off so how are organizers responding to that criticism. Reporter: The organizers are saying that's not the case and this is about feminism and solidarity and those who can to the afford to take off or not able to participate in the protest, wear red as a show of support. Linsey, thank you very much.

