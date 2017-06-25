Transcript for Looking at the final day of Supreme Court term

Thank you, George. As we mentioned earlier, storm a momentous day for the supreme court. They'll issue the final opinions of their nine-month term before taking off the for the summer. We want to bring in Kate Shaw. A former lawyer for the Obama white house. First and foremost, the justices could make a ruling, good morning to you. Good morning. The justices could make a ruling on the trump administration's appeal of the travel ban. What can we expect there? Thnchts is finally before the supreme court. Right now, it's been blocked by two low ir courts. There are a few options. One, the supreme court could lift the lower court orders. And let the travel ban goo into effort. This would be a big win for the trump administration. Court after court has bcked this. Two, the supreme court could leave the lower court orders in effect and decide to take the case next fall. Kind of maidle ground. Or it could decide to leave the lower court orders in effect and not take the case at all. That's the death of the travel ban. It would not go into effect at all. That would be a big loss for the administration. All are on the table. Tomorrow morning, maybe Tuesday morning at the latest, we would hear. There's all this talk swirling that we may see the announcement of a retirement among one of the justices tomorrow. Is there a thought -- this would give the president another seat to fill. Is there a thought that this will happen? And who is the speculation swirlinging around most prom interceptly? Historically, a lot of supreme court justices have announced retirement. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is by all accounts in great shape. That doesn't seem like a possibility. The real question, I think, is justice Anthony Kennedy. He'll be 81 in July. He's the swing vote. Across the board. Gay rights, abortion. All the hot button issues. He's been on the court for 30 years. People close to him have said he's thinking about retiringing for months. Whether that means tomorrow, or next June, we don't know. There is definitely a possibility that this could be huge news tomorrow. Ginsburg, as you pointed out overnight, has a workout book coming out soon. She's got an exercise regime. As Dan called her the notorious rbg. Kate, thank you very much. All right. We switch gears and turn to a drama playinging out overnight

