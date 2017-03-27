-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside wall
-
Now Playing: California med student fulfills dying dad's wish to see her graduate
-
Now Playing: Firefighters shave heads to support colleague's son with cancer
-
Now Playing: Millie and Wren Holloman share their adoption story live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: One woman's story of getting a double mastectomy in her early 20s
-
Now Playing: New warning about fire extinguishers
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill fails before vote
-
Now Playing: Rise of 'membership medicine' plans raise concerns
-
Now Playing: 'Trump troubadour' loses trust in president over health care: 'I feel betrayed'
-
Now Playing: Can birth control pills protect women from cancer?
-
Now Playing: '10% Happier' with Vegan Ultra-Endurance Athlete Rich Roll
-
Now Playing: Grass-roots campaign to raise funds for teen's bionic legs
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is freezing her eggs
-
Now Playing: Breast implants linked to rare form of cancer, FDA says
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak shares top blending tips
-
Now Playing: GOP leaders announce changes to health care plan
-
Now Playing: Deadly meningitis trial: Jury deliberating in tainted medicine case
-
Now Playing: Paralyzed boy, 7, dances again after 2016 car accident
-
Now Playing: Family's transgender journey: Dad and daughter transition from mother and son
-
Now Playing: When should you replace your medicines?