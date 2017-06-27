Transcript for What you need to know about firework safety

We are just a week away from jaul fourth and important safety tips about fireworks. As you know they can be dangerous. 11,000 injured last year in the U.S. Four killed. Rob Marciano is down in D.C. And will bring us a demonstration. Good morning, rob. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. We've been celebrating with fireworks since the first anniversary of Independence day and safety is a huge issue. Last decade we've seen an increase in injuries. I'm here with Ann Marie Buerkle the acting chairman of the consumer product safety commission. Good morning. I mean we have explosives. This is an M 1000. Very illegal but it's out there. It's out there and, unfortunately, we see a lot of injuries with that device and it is a professional firework. Leave it to the professionals. Stay away from as a consumer stay away from professional fireworks. You brought professionals with you and have a team and have one of these lodged in a watermelon back there to show you what it does to human flesh. A live demo. You guys ready? Let's hit it. My goodness. The thunder here across the national mall. That is incredible. You see just how dangerous that can be. The equivalent of that is this mortar that goes in this tube. Why are these causing the more fatals? Because it's, again, professional firework, quickly burning fuse, high, high intensity. Keep it away from consumers and really leave it to the professionals. If you hold these on your head -- okay, at some point you have to have common sense, this m-80 on that mannequin's hand. Let's lit that, guys. You're losing finger there is. You're losing your hand. Serious injury. Again, leave it to the professionals. That's an illegal device. Some other safety tips that we want to share with our viewers. Common sense, chirp, you want adults only to handle these things. Sparklers, high, high heat can burn. Make sure that if you get a dud, don't try to relight it. Leave it alone. Excellent and always have a water source nearby. Exactly. George, always use a knife to cut your watermelon. Don't blow it up with an m-80. Thanks very much.

