Transcript for Fitbit data contradicts murder suspect's alibi, according to police

We're back with the big board. Gad to have Dan and Jen here. Love the glasses. Just noticed that. You're at the big table with us. First up, could a fitbit tracker be the key to solving a murder case? A Connecticut man has now been charged if the shooting death of his wife. After police say they found data on her fitness device contradicting her husband's story. That she was killed by an intruder. Tell us. It's all about the time line. He says basically, he comes home around 9:05, a guy, fully in cam flaunl with a blow torch attacks him and her in the house. They're able to piece together, using evidence from the alarm system, from when she posted things on Facebook. From text messages. And from the fitbit, to try to prove that his timeline is not true and she was moving around after 10:00 A.M. And so, that would disprove his claim that he came home at particular time and that's critical in the context of the case. The accuracy of the fitness trackers has been challenged in the past. It will be tough to admit it into evidence. Is there they've been admitted in the past. It fits so well with the timing of the alarm. They believe they can tell you exactly what time she drove to the gym. What time she comes back into her house. It fits with the timing of the alarm system. When she's sitting in the car and therefore, not moving. And therefore, the fitbit evidence becomes that much more reliable. You think we'll see more cases like this? Absolutely. More things like fitbit. Other evidence. Keep in mind, also some old school evidence. Like married guy's girlfriend is pregnant. Oh. I'm just saying. There is also some old school evidence in addition to all of this technological evidence as well. But, I think you're going see a lot more cases involving technology and using this to bring in cases like this. C.S.I. You dropped the Mike on that one. Everybody over here going, huh? We didn't know that. Now to Elton John. He spoke up moments ago. Sending this tweet. Saying he's looking forward to getting back on tour after being hospitalized by a harmful and unusual infection he contracted. This is a bacterial infection. What are the key medical issues? The medical detect I have work. Anytime someone has been traveling and they come home with an invex, you want to ask, is this localized to one part of the body or is it widespread, let's say, throughout the blood? How did it start? On a cut of the skin or was the agent ingested or inhaled? Was it bacteria? If so, what type? We have to remember, there can be inveks caused by viruses, parasites. Lastly, science of accept sis or septic shock? Meaning throughout the bloodstream, our organ systems. Any clue about traveling to South America? I think that is the most important part of the story. Anytime someone is traveling, in the country, overseas, that is the critical piece of information that has to be communicated to a doctor if they get sick. Some of these can present days to weeks after returning from travel. Some months to yars. That is the -- Months to years? Absolutely. You have the keep travel history in mind when you have a sick patient. He says he's feeling bet person will be back on tour. What's your favorite song? Mona Lisa's and mad hatters. Mine rhymes with witch. The "B" is back. Crocodile rock. I like Benny and the jets. ??? Benny and the jets ??? There's so many. We have all heard nem almost too many times. More hits from him. Coming up, Maks? Maks and "Glee's" Heather Morris?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.