Transcript for 'Fixer Upper' star responds to lawsuit from ex-business partners

Back now with that "Fixer upper" feud. HGTV star chip Gaines facing a million dollar lawsuit from two former business partners and, Amy, you have the details in more than 3 million people tune in to see the transformations on "Fixer upper" helping turn the Gaines into real estate moguls but they're accused of cutting out their business partners right before their empire was about to take off. Are you ready to see your fixer upper. Oh, my god. Reporter: They are the dynamic duo behind one of the highest rated shows on cable. HGTV's chip and Joanna Gaines. We take the worst house in the best neighborhood and we turn it into our client's dream home. Reporter: Their farm house chic renovations and Texas size family. What is happening in here? Reporter: Turning them into America's design sweethearts and the town of Waco into a new tourist destination tripling the number of visitors in just one year but as the Gaines' magnolia real estate empire has turned into a multimillion dollar enterprise including a retail store, even a bed and breakfast two of chip's old business partners are now suing the couple saying they knowingly duped them out of the chance to cash in too. Over the last eight years we had four kids and renovated over 100 properties. Reporter: Chip and two partners started magnolia in 2007 as a real estate management company with just one agent. In 2013, chip bought out his partners for $5,000 just two days before HGTV signed a deal to produce "Fixer upper." They now claim they deserved a chance to profit from the Gaines' new venture. The suit claiming chip Gaines forced the sale of the business for a fraction of its true value by hiding the fact that magnolia was soon to receive nationwide advertising and branding. They say they were friends with chip for years before they sold their business and not only did he leave them high and dry professionally but also personally and say they never hear from him anymore. Reporter: Chip tweeting his response to the suit writing, FYI, I've had the same cell number 15 years, same e-mail for 20 years. No one called or e-mailed? 4 years later friends reach out via lawsuit. Hmm. Now, the Gaines' lawyer goes on to say the events in the lawsuit supposedly happened in 2013 but the first time he heard about these issues was three years later. Lewis and Clark's attorney told "People" the accusations are all completely true and supported by actual facts so this one looks like it is moving forward. Yeah, but so far from over.

