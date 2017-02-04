Flying high with the USAF Thunderbirds

More
ABC News' Tom Llamas rides along with the squadron known for its aerobatic moves.
2:54 | 04/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flying high with the USAF Thunderbirds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46523639,"title":"Flying high with the USAF Thunderbirds","duration":"2:54","description":"ABC News' Tom Llamas rides along with the squadron known for its aerobatic moves.","url":"/GMA/video/flying-high-usaf-thunderbirds-46523639","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.