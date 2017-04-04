Transcript for Fox News faces sexual harassment lawsuit

We got new trouble for fox News. A new woman has come forward to sue Roger Ailes and advertisers are pulling away from bill O'Reilly's show mol following that report on payouts to his accusers. Mara schiavocampo has the details. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: Good morning. That's right. Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai announcing they're pulling ads from the show and a second blow for the network Monday, not just that new lawsuit against Ailes, now another woman coming forward about O'Reilly for a reported total of six. This morning, Fox News star bill O'Reilly facing more public claims of sexual harassment. He told me severally in the dinner he thought I was a very beautiful woman. Why is this happening, Dr. Walsh? Well, I got to tell you, bill -- Reporter: Former contributor Wendy Walsh coming forward Monday claiming she was sexually harassed by the Fox News host saying just weeks after beginning a new segment on his show in 2013, he invited her to his hotel for dinner. When dinner was finished he simply said let's get out of here. I assumed he meant that we should move to the bar to continue our conversation about my career at Fox News and so he caught up with me and said, no, no, come back to my suite. Reporter: When she refused. He got very hostile very quickly. He told me flat out forget any career advice I gave you. Reporter: Soon after Walsh says her segment was dropped from his show. While Walsh is not suing O'Reilly her attorney says she's coming forward now for another reason. We are calling today for an independent investigation into the culture of sexual harassment at Fox News. Reporter: This as the company is being hit with a new lawsuit filed by another woman Monday. He is completely frozen the field. Reporter: Fox News contributor jewelry roginski saying Roger Ailes harassed her during meetings where he repeatedly insisted on a kiss hello requiring roginsky to bend down to kiss him and position himself in such a way as to look down roginsky's dress and claims Ailes sabotaged her career after she refused him. To other victims I say, we stand with you. To Mr. O'Reilly on Fox News, I say, we all know you have a reputation for vindictiveness, you've already gone on the attack against Wendy. Stop embarrassing yourselves. Knock it off. I want to work. I don't need a big payoff. I'm not looking for money and some court thing. I just want a job and I want to be treated in an environment not as a sexual creature but as a competent employee. Now, fox and O'Reilly haven't commented on these new claims but over the weekend O'Reilly said in a statement his job makes him a target for those would want a payday and Monday fox sent a companywide e-mail urging employees to raise concerns about behavior in the workplace, George. Thanks very much. They said raise those confidentially with our legal correspondent sunny Hostin. Let's set the table. New accusations coming out. Roger Ailes is gone, bill O'Reilly is staying but his advertisers are starting to go. If you were advertising fox and were their attorney what would you tell them to do. You have to clean house and I think that's what he thought they were doing when they got rid of Roger Ailes. A reputable law firm came in to conduct an investigation and Roger Ailes left the company but there sees to remain this pervasive culture of sexual harassment. It's almost as if it's a de facto hostile environment. You get rid of the vestiges of that culture. That would include bill O'Reilly. That would include bill Shyne talking about 30 women who filed lawsuits against Fox News. Paying them off should not be the price of doing business. When you have this kind of purvisive sexual harassment you have to clean house. From the top down. You talk about this culture at Fox News. You started out there about 10 years ago. Something you saw? You know, it certainly wasn't the most female friendly company. I think that short cares and a lot of lip gloss, quite frankly, were encouraged. And it doesn't appear that that type of culture shift has occurred. It hasn't changed. And, you know, this new lawsuit Julie ro Ginsky says she was asked to disparage Gretchen Carlson. Would we be learning about this but for that lawsuit. I don't think so. Gretchen Carlson, her lawsuit, I think made it okay for women in the workplace to come forward and say, I am being sexually harassed. This is not right. Because her career remains intact. She became really a hero to many women. She became the face of this kind of movement and I think but for that bravery we would not be talking about this but not enough has happened at Fox News. Think more women will come forward. I think more women will come forward. I think what will change things is the advertising dollars being pulled from shows like "The ole Riley factor." Between 2014 and 2016 "The O'Reilly factor" the show itself had advertising revenues about $446 million. Mercedes-Benz has pulled out. My understanding is Hyundai is pulling out. When we see those dollars being pulled away I think that's going to cause Fox News to act. Sunny Hostin, thanks very much.

