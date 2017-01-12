Freeform announces contest to give away a tiny house to a deserving family

Actress Aisha Dee from "The Bold Type" kicks off Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas event by announcing a contest where a deserving family hit hard by hurricanes or natural disasters can receive a brand new tiny home.
1:08 | 12/01/17

