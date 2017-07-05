Transcript for French voters turn out for critical presidential election that could decide fate of European Union.

Right now, voters are hitting the polls in a high-stakes presidential race, proving to be something of a proxy war between Donald Trump and Barack Obama. President trump has voiced support for the far right candidate, la memarine LE pen. Former president Obama has given rare formal endorsement for Emmanuel macron. No one knows twhat impact will be of major hack of the macron campaign. Some are pinning that on the Russians. Meanwhile, back here at home, Americans' divisions on stark display. We'll have a full report on anger at town halls. George standing by with nail sis. We start with Terry Moran, who is covering the voting if France. Terry? Reporter: Good morning, Dan. From the this polling station if federal Paris. This is the most important election in France in decades. Deciding the future of this country. Maybe of Europe. We'll test the wave that took Britain out of the European union in brexit and put Donald Trump in the white house. There's a lot at stake here. French voters know it. This morning, across France, massive voter turnout. As the voters hetd to the polls the Emmanuel macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker. He's a moderate. Leading in polls by 20 points and more. His rival, marine LE pen. The far right leader, pushing a nationalist vision of close D borders. Both come from outside the major parties here. A sign of deep dissatisfaction with politics as usual. The elections shadowed by a series of terrorist attacks and a nearly 10% unemployment rate. At the 11th hour, a dramatic drugs. Macron's campaign, like Hillary Clinton, was the target of a computer hack. It consists of personal and professional e-mails. But adding there are fakes and forgeries mixed in there, too. Voters we spoke with say the sabotage efforts won't impact their vote. For me, it doesn't change a single thing. If we lose the euro, we're back to where we were ever so many years ago. Reporter: And American leaders are getting involved. Macron just days ago endorsed by former president Barack Obama. I'm supporting Emmanuel macron. Reporter: President trump declared LE pen is strongest on borders and on what's been going on in France. The whole world is watching. The bookies in London have made macron an odds-on favorite. LE pen, a 15-1 underdog. Turnout is key. So far, it looks strong here. Terry, you're right. The world is watching. Thank you for your reporting from Paris.

