Transcript for Gabrielle Union opens up on sexual assault: 'I saw #MeToo and my arm went numb'

We'll have lots of it coming Look who's here. Gabrielle union. I love me some "Being Mary Jane." Married to d-wade, Dwyane wade. She has a powerful, it's beautiful, it's a memoir that is out already making headlines about her challenges with infertility and ivf. What she's saying about darker issues she's dealt with with such incredible grace. I thought I knew you, girl and then I read this. Thank you. Thank you. You've got us -- you really -- it's so relatable to so many people and I want to start with what Reese Witherspoon said overnight. She's another one that said me too. You have been very outspoken from the get-go on what you have faced with sexual assault and rape. Yeah, I mean, I've been talking about being a sexual assault survivor for over two decades now for 20 years I've been trying to tell my story as honestly as possible and basically with the goal of never having to hear me too ever again and I talk about that in my book so it was so wild the other night to see me too trending and when I first saw it, my arm went numb. Again, posttraumatic stress syndrome from the rape. I saw me too and my arm went numb. I thought it was all about me. And when I realized it literally hundreds of thousands of people, men and women, talking about being a part of this unfortunate club, and it just -- it just rips your heart out but I will continue to keep talking about it. I will continue to try to keep educating. You see so much now with victim blaming and victim shaming and really trying to put the onus on the victim and trying to say there's some right way to deal with trauma and I just have to keep speaking out to dispel as many, you know, misconceptions as possible about sexual violence. You do this with this beautiful book and there's some serious issues and it's also funny. Girl, you got some -- a sense of humor. Why did you want to put everything down in print right now. You know, it's just to give people that sense of connectedness. We're all so disconnected like we're floating on our own island and so many people with -- a number of different issues feel like I'm the only one experiencing this. I'm scream nothing a hurricane and no one is hearing me and this book is just reaching across saying, I got you. I hear you. I see you. You're not alone. You're not going crazy. And you will get through this and we're going to get through with some humor, some deep dives into some serious issues. And some wine. And some wine. A lot of wine. That's what you said. That one, one of the many passages that jumped out. This is what you wrote to your younger self. You were fly, dope and amazing from birth. You were worthwhile and valid. And I'm sorry you had to wait so long to learn that for yourself. Yeah. There are a lot of people that are nodding along saying, why do we do that? Why do we do it to ourselfs? We will literally wait until -- I mean, I'll be 45 in a couple of weeks and literally I didn't feel like I had any value. I had been asked to write books over a decade ago but I didn't feel like my words held any power or any value. I didn't feel worthy enough to write a book. I didn't feel talented enough to write a book. I had so much shame about failure, publicly failing, you know, that I was -- I was sort of rendered frozen in fear. And in feelings of worthlessness and finally through therapy, through this collection of this support group, I finally felt worthy and I finally felt like I'm okay to be seen as vulnerable. And you talking about it has made a lot of headlines and a lot of people did not know about this, the number of miscarriages and your challenges and infertility and why you wanted to share that. How did you get through that time, Gabrielle? It's crazy because where I'm staying in New York is literally close to this intersection that I -- where I remember calling my husband when I just found out that we were pregnant, and the stream of joy through the phone and we're both crying but it's like tears of joy, it just felt like finally, finally. And then literally, you know, it felt like a few days but it was probably a week or two later to find out that we had lost the baby and that was the first one and it just is so devastating but you're also filled with such shame because we told people and then having to call all those people and say, sorry. And, you know -- Glad you got through it. The computer is going to take us off. I didn't want to leave you in midsentence especially something so sensitive. But you got through it. Yeah. And I want to thank you for something else. I'm wearing her. This is her dine. Yes.

