Transcript for George Clooney's business partner reacts to $1B tequila sale

board and I got to say that is one -- Thank you. That's one great dress. I'm happy to see you in that dress. You look real good. But someone else happy for a big payday. George Clooney and his partners and they have a lot to celebrate this morning. You better believe they got a lot to celebrate. Not only did he and his adorable wife, beautiful wife become -- welcome twins, the oscar-winning actor selling his tequila company, we're talking a cool billion dollars. Rebecca Jarvis, what is going on. My goodness, you guys. Good morning to you. Well, it is good to be George Clooney in case you had any doubt about that. Also good to be rande Gerber and Mike meldman. It was just a few years ago they set out to create a tequila they could really enjoy. Well, today they have a billion dollar brand. From babies to billionaire businessman. Just when you thought he couldn't top his most recent announcement, the birth of his newborn twins, George Clooney is back in the headlines again. This time striking a massive deal Wednesday to sell his tequila brand to British beverage company diageo for a whopping $1 billion. Grab a glass, amigo. Reporter: Clooney, along with rande Gerber who is married to Cindy Crawford and developer Mike meldman created casamigos tequila in 2013 and according to Gerber, they were an accidental success, a passion project for the longtime friends that blossomed into a booming business, projected to sell more than 2 million bottles this year. The new dad even joking on "Entertainment tonight" it almost inspired the names for his twins. My wife doesn't want to name them cacs and amigos. Just a thought. Reporter: He's not the first to make a mint off screen joining her celebs like the Olsen twin, Jessica alba and Jessica Simpson who owl built billion dollar brands and Clooney has a great deal to toast to, telling ABC news, if you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes. We'll still be very much a part of casamigos, starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two. Cheers to that, well, the sales sparking some hilarious reactions on social like this tweet from Albert brooks, George Clooney sold his tequila company today for a billion dollars. It's great when someone like that can catch a break. And then there's this one, George Clooney just sold his tequila business for $1 billion. Whew, I was worried he wouldn't be able to properly support his new twins. Some very funny reaction out there on social but I'm not being funny about this, Michael and robin. I got an idea for a drink. If you want to get in on the action a few years from now -- Oh. Maybe we can create a billion dollar brand ourselves. Well, you know what. If so, we can probably need some help from our guy joining us now. George Clooney's business partner and longtime friend rande Gerber who is in Mexico this morning and, rande, good morning to you. I have one question for you. How did you guys react when you finally worked out this deal? Shots? Well, I guess -- kind of shots because -- as you know we never planned on starting a company. We made casamigos just for us to drink. Once we did launch the company we thought, if we could sell a bottle or too, great. If not we can drink our own tequila so four years later when we're offered a billion dollars to sell the company, yeah, we were kind of shocked. I think the most important thing for us, though, was we really love what we do and we love what we made and want to keep drinking it and keep the team together so fortunately we get to keep our team together and we will continue to run the company and stay involved and, you know, for us it's a lifestyle so, yeah, but it was pretty shocking is what we created in four years. It's wonderful, rande, how it all began with innocence and you just wanted a good tequila and made a great one for yourselves and people appreciate just the authenticity of this, all that. So you say you'll stay involved. So how will you and George still be a part of the company? Well, I'll remain running the company. George will keep his role and working on the marketing with me and everything. The great thing is we do everything in-house so even though we were bought by diageo, the biggest importer in the world, we'll remain a stand-alone company so we'll operate it as we have since day one. Just don't change the formula. Don't change the formula at all. Just so long as you change how it tastes at all. Definitely not. Everything stays the same. Well, we want to say thank you for joining us, rande, congratulations on this deal. Now, robin and I are going to work on our deal right now for our spirits company but we appreciate you, my friend. Nations. We will talk to you soon. Shot, shot, shot. Shot, shot, shot. If you need help, I'm here for you. Oh, you heard it. You heard it, America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.