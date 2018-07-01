Transcript for Georgia Bulldogs to face off against Alabama Crimson Tide

And aside from getting to the game here, weather is going to be a nonissue, because we're inside that monster roof covering a 2 million square foot facility where the two teams will square off. 30 stories high, that puppy is. This is two teams, storied franchises, going to settle their differences right here on this field. It's the matchup many have been waiting for all season long. The Alabama crimson tide and the Georgia bulldogs. College football rivals. Fighting for this hunk of 2 24-karat gold, bronze, and steel. Alabama claiming its spot last week in a 24-6 win against Clemson. Touchdown! Reporter: It was Georgia that wowed college toobl fans, securing its berth with this wild double overtime win over the Oklahoma Sooners. But despite the burning rivalry. Alabama fans seem comfortable here in Georgia. Roll tide. I met the fathers of two Alabama players. One making a hopeful prediction. Alabama. 28. Reporter: 28. Georgia, 13. I don't care if it's only by one point. A win is a win. Reporter: And I ran into cam and Payton. It's time. It's been too long. Go dogs. Go dogs. Reporter: Young Georgia fans hanging around the Alabama hotel. Oh, intercepted. Tomorrow's game is more than just football. It's a battle between master and apprenti apprentice. The first time bama and the dogs will meet since the 2015 regular season. When Georgia head coach, Kirby smart, was still an assistant to Alabama legend Nick Saban. Then the tale of the 19-year-old quarterbacks. All eyes on Georgia freshman Jake fromm and Alabama sophomore Jaylen hurts. For Georgia, it's been a long, long time. They're dig for a championship. Some would argue it's a home game being in Georgia. It's an hour and half to Athens. And Tuscaloosa not far away. This venue. Ron, you may want to know, 24 bars and 1200 beer taps. Thank you for answering my question, rob. Thanks for ratting him out there. Rob, your form. The nerf football in the hallway of the hotel, excellent. Excellent. He did throw an interception. Yeah, thank you, Paula. You're welcome. If we sent you out of the audio, you're at least indoors this morning. Usually, we send him somewhere frigid.

