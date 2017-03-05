Transcript for How to give your gut a makeover

All right, a new way -- a new way to lose weight a gut makeover. It is out now and promises a healthier you in just four weeks. It is an amazing plan, a lot of new science here. Your gut is not just your waistline. It turns out there is an entire living inside your stomach. Trillions of bacteria that could weigh up to 4 founds and could affect how you feel and this focuses on getting it in top shape. An overhaul for your inside designed to help your good bacteria thrive and send bad bacteria packing. So good gut health will make you feel and look better. Absolutely. Nutritionist Jeannette Hyde of "The gut makeover" says the balance of it can influence from your weight to acne to allergies and getting that balance right can make you feel better than ever. Her plan, bombard your body with nutrients for four weeks, a variety of fruits and vegetables as she showed us at the institute of cull far I education in New York City. This plan is all about abundance, not deprivation. Reporter: Here's how it works, in the first two weeks eliminate sugar, wheat, alcohol, caffeine and dairy and avoid antibiotics while increasing your intake of what she calls gut friendly foods dramatically. If you normally eat five or six fruits or vegetables -- Ten this week. I encourage you get up to 30. Reporter: 28-year-old Emily Ritter decided to try a new year's gut makeover. I'll do it. This is the perfect chance to kind of reset. Reporter: Now months later she's down eight pounds and feeling great. In the end my body and my stomach felt so much better. Reporter: Jeannette's other tips, eat lots of gut-friendly foods includes prebuy ottics like cold potatoes and bananas. Hit roque quarter cheese and kefir, kind of like yogurt. So we're feeding it because we want it to thrive. That's statistically what you've got to do. You want to help it thrive. Jeannette recommends seven cups of fruits and vegetables a day. This is what it looks like, less fruit you'll notice than vegetables. And if you're looking for a way to save money she recommends frozen fruits and vegetables. They are frozen at the peak of freshness, a lot more affordable. Same nutrients. You don't miss out on any nutrients. This you can throw in a smoothie. Really easy. So there is an easy, affordable way to get your gut in shape. Let's do that.

