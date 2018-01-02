Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have Valentine's Day gifts

Now we turn to a special Valentine's day edition of "Deals & steals." Tory is here with bargains for your loved ones that will get there in time for Valentine's day. Very thoughtful of you. Oh, thank you. More thoughtful starting at $5. Let's go, lady. So first up, we are amplifying the message of love. We've got some help here with that too. So -- Oh, look. So these are two gigantic inflatable balls, even one tinier than this or brand-new apparel. Crew neck sweatshirt, hoodie, t-shirts, also big love ball buttons if all you want to do is a little button. A little love or a lot of love. Love goes a long way. Spread the message of love normally 10 to $79 depending what you choose. Everything slashed in half, 5 to $39.50. You guys look amazing. Amazing. Thank you. We love love. Reducing stress when you lose your keys or your phone or any kind of valuable so that's what orbit does. Orbit is the bluetooth key finder and so you attach this little tiny tracker right onto your key, then you download the app, iPhone or android and if you lose your keys you press the button on the app on your phone and this will emit a sound or the opposite works, so if you misplace your phone and you press the button on here your phone will buzz even if your phone is on silept. Did you hear that. It goes both ways. Two for the price of one. Moms of college kids have been embedding these in kids' jackets so when jackets get lost, they've got the tracker right on their phone to be able to find where that jacket is, so it's a really fabulous thing. 12 different color, normally $30 slashed in half, 15 bucks for stress-free orbit. This is a love letter collection so you can choose a single letter. These letters flip around so can you wear them two different ways or I would choose for you, you are my sunshine is what I would choose for you. The best about this collection is that everything flips. There's pendants and little phrases but letters you wear two different ways. Gold and silver options and all the boxes are fabulous. The pouches have nice message, just a beautiful gift for yourself or somebody else, normally 68 to 98. Everything slashed more than 50%, 29 to $49. This is a great gift. A good one. Well presented. Really well presented. We love packaging. So one voice. So this is the gift of both warmth or function as well as music. So these beanies have built-in spikers right into here. There's bluetooth Vergara, there's also these -- I love these hoodies that have earplugs right in them. Earbuds right in them so you can listen to your music. My child will never listen to me. Or sleep masks. Bluetooth enabled or sound enables so you get sleep and sound in one. Big selection, 49 to 70 regularly but slashed by 57%. 20 to $30 for this assortment. Big assortment. Okay, another fun one, okay so feel how cozy these are. Sorry. That's okay. You talk, I'll fix. Wine glass on the front and on the back it says, wine a little, laugh a lot. Love that. Imagine that. They have clever sayings, super comfy and slip grip on the bottom so you're not going to slip around. Adorable assortment. Slashed by at least 50%, $5 to $19. There's socks and bamboo moisture wick socks and say fun things at the bottom. And then finally at home pampering. This ise hydrate and child put on a face mask and chill out. Big assortment for either girls night, guys night. Men and women. You choose the package. Huge assortment including this loofah Mitt with soap built in so you get everything all in one. Everything is fabulous from spa life. Great assortment. Normally 15 to 56 but slashed in half, 8 to 25 per set so you're going to get a lot for your money. Really great select. Thank you, Tory. And something for you, all. Everyone in the audience is going home with a gift from spa life. A little Valentine's day from us to you. We partnered with all of these companies, Tory finds these amazing companies to get these deals. Go to our website. All details are there. Thank you, Tory Johnson and thank you guys. Coming up, snack stadium

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.