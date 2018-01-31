Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Actor Scott Baio denies former co-star's sexual assault allegations

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today it's. Call says she has no doubt she was under eighteen minutes who you had sex you say she was eighteen and you also say you have proof. I do have proof the call later was born in January of 1972. Charles in charge it ended in the fall of 1990. That would have made her an adult. And she said that it happened. No longer have to Charles in charge was done those are her words. This is. Kevin Meyer occurred in Nebraska high school senior and a special Olympian Kevin became famous were an incredible half court trick shot and then was asked to try again looking like half Vincent. That he is now an honorary member parliament the globetrotters at the Grecian it will. We're one step closer to the and avenue here the last blockbuster movie rental store in Texas. There are now only eight. Blockbuster's lacked in the US I love it was like a walking of the I don't know I didn't cyanide it will utilize and we sound really. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.