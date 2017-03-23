'GMA' Hot List: The anchors celebrate National Puppy Day

More
Plus, actor Michael Pena dishes on the scariest stunt he has ever done for a movie.
1:09 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: The anchors celebrate National Puppy Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46334539,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: The anchors celebrate National Puppy Day","duration":"1:09","description":"Plus, actor Michael Pena dishes on the scariest stunt he has ever done for a movie.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-anchors-celebrate-national-puppy-day-46334539","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.